Bangladesh to get COVID vaccine on time as per deal: Beximco

Confusion arouse following a recent statement from Serum Institute, India (SII) whereby they stated that they will export the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine only after fulfilling their domestic demands in India.



Bangladesh has signed a deal with SII and Beximco for receiving 30 million doses of the said vaccine by the end of January or early February.



Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is likely to talk to media on Monday where he is likely to address the issue.

