Bangladesh to vaccinate 50pc people by December: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the country has a target to vaccinate 50 per cent people by December this year as the government intensified its efforts to collect required quantity of COVID-19 jabs.

"We hoped that we will collect 160 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by January next year... meaning we will be able to inoculate 50 per cent of people by December," he told a discussion in a city hotel, an official release said.