Bangladesh trails behind South Asian countries in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Bangladesh lags behind other South Asian countries in terms of mass inoculation against Covid-19. Among seven SAARC countries (excluding the Maldives), only Afghanistan has vaccinated a lesser percentage of its population than Bangladesh.

This picture of the vaccination programme has been revealed at a website launched on Friday by the task force on Covid-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for developing countries, established by the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.