Bangladesh, US to work together to address climate change

He further added that Bangladesh was reviewing the potential to enhance its mitigation ambition to submit a quantified ambitious NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) by June 2021. Bangladesh submitted an interim NDC on 31 December 2020.

John Kerry highly appreciated Bangladesh’s excellent adaptation and mitigation efforts. He said that Bangladesh had shown amazing resilience to climate change despite many adversities. He also praised prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

While discussing the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow in November this year, foreign minister Momen reiterated the significance of the promised international financial flow at and beyond US$100 billion annually to support sustainable development and energy transformations of the developing economies, and he stressed that the funding should be distributed at 50:50 ratio between mitigation and adaptation.

He also mentioned at the same time that adaptation without mitigation is not a good strategy.

Momen said that Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader in climate change adaptation which was possible for systematic investment in the adaption measures.

While discussing bilateral cooperation in the area of climate change, foreign minister Momen requested for US support in renewable energy, including investment from the US companies in the renewable energy sector of Bangladesh.

Momen also requested for US assistance in afforestation.

He sought support for reconstruction and widening of embankments around the rivers to stop erosion, and also afforestation along the embankments, and in the Southern region of Bangladesh.

The issue of rehabilitation of the population displaced because of river erosion and also from the coastal areas because of the sea-level rise was discussed, and foreign minister sought US support in this regard.

Momen also informed John Kerry that on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government has planted 11.5 million trees, and in total around 30 million trees are being planted all over Bangladesh this year.

Foreign Minister informed about the establishment of the regional office of the Global Centre for Adaptation (GCA) in Dhaka in October 2020 for sharing of local adaptation strategies in the region, and asked for US support for the Centre.