Bangladesh will miss Father Timm: Muhammad Yunus

Nobel Laureate professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep shock at the death of former principal of Notre Dame College and a US national Father Richard William Timm, saying that Bangladesh will forever miss him.

"I am very sorry to see Father Timm go. He was one landmark in Bangladesh which was visible from all over the country," news agency UNB quoted the Nobel Laureate as saying in a condolence message on Monday.

Yunus said no disaster in Bangladesh could escape his quickest and the most daring responses and he was the towering symbol of humanitarian work.