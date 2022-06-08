Bangladesh yet to reap full benefits of duty-free market access in China: Experts

Despite obtaining almost 98 per cent duty-free market access in China, Bangladesh can’t take the opportunities properly yet due to lack of aggressive export promoting activities, building a solid B2B linkage, establishing a local presence and participating in online sales, experts have said.

They came up with these observations at a seminar on ‘Making the Most of Market Access in China: What Needs to be Done?’ jointly organised by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on Wednesday.

In the seminar, experts suggested focusing on product quality and diversification and signing a trade agreement to boost Chinese investment-backed export expansion.