Bangladeshi killed by ‘BSF’ in Chapainawabganj border

A Bangladeshi youth was shot to death allegedly by the members of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) in Telkupi frontier in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj on Saturday night, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased was identified as Badsha, 22, son of a certain Rafique of Telkupi village.
Tozammel Haque, chairman of Shahbazpur union, said the BSF members from Shabdelpur camp opened fire on Badshah when he along with some others went near the border around 11:30pm.
The body of Badsha is now lying along the border, he said.
BGB-58 commanding officer lieutenant colonel Mahmudul Hasan, said sound of firing two bullets was heard along the border on Saturday midnight and a body was found near it.
In the last 10 years, at least 294 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in an answer to a question in parliament in July 2019.
Among them, 66 were killed in 2009, 55 in 2010, 24 in 2011, 24 in 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017 and three in 2018.
In 2019, the number of Bangladeshis killed by BSF suddenly skyrocketed. According to Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK), 43 people were killed by BSF that year.