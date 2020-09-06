Bangladeshi killed by ‘BSF’ in Chapainawabganj border

Prothom Alo English Desk
BSF members along the border
BSF members along the borderFile photo

A Bangladeshi youth was shot to death allegedly by the members of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) in Telkupi frontier in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj on Saturday night, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Badsha, 22, son of a certain Rafique of Telkupi village.

Tozammel Haque, chairman of Shahbazpur union, said the BSF members from Shabdelpur camp opened fire on Badshah when he along with some others went near the border around 11:30pm.

Advertisement

The body of Badsha is now lying along the border, he said.

BGB-58 commanding officer lieutenant colonel Mahmudul Hasan, said sound of firing two bullets was heard along the border on Saturday midnight and a body was found near it.

It is still not clear yet who killed the man, he said.

BGB is trying to contact BSF in this regard, he added.

Advertisement

In the last 10 years, at least 294 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in an answer to a question in parliament in July 2019.

Among them, 66 were killed in 2009, 55 in 2010, 24 in 2011, 24 in 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017 and three in 2018.

In 2019, the number of Bangladeshis killed by BSF suddenly skyrocketed. According to Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK), 43 people were killed by BSF that year.

More News

COVID-19: DGHS reports 14.02pc detection rate testing 11,354 samples

A scientist filters out samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in St Petersburg, Russia, 11 June 2020.

Rohingya leaders 'satisfied' with the environment at Bhashan Char

An aerial view of Bhashan Char where Rohingyas are set to be shifted.

Council recommends cancelling 31 freedom fighters’ certificates

Council recommends cancelling 31 freedom fighters’ certificates

‘Malaysia bans foreigners from 12 countries including Bangladesh’

Foreign workers from Bangladesh wait at an airport carpark turned into an immigration depot at Sepang of Malaysia.