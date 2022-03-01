Bay of Bengal to be a region of peace

Brig Gen Shahedul Anam Khan (retd) observed that while the bay had been a region of unity in ancient times, it has now become an area of disintegration rather than integration. “The focus of the West has turned East because of the economic trajectory in the region,” he said, elaborating that it was the area of 1.5 billion people which was one of the strengths behind its economic clout. Ninety per cent of Bangladesh’s freight trade was seaborne and so the country had immense dependence on the sea, he said.

The former associate editor of The Daily Star pointed out that the strategic significance of the Bay of Bengal was because it oversees major trade routes, it connects South Asia, South East Asia and the Middle East and had importance like the South China Sea. He pointed out that while neither the US nor China were resident powers, they were perhaps more interested in the area than others. What China saw as its proactive diplomacy in the region, the US termed as China’s predatory economics.

“The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by the Chinese president Xi Jinping and the Look East policy taken up by former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, gradually emerged and mutated into the Indo Pacific initiatives. One perhaps generated each other,” Shahedul Anam Khan said, elaborating that the US came up with the Indo Pacific Strategy to counter China’s growing footprint in Asia, Africa and even Europe. “China sees the Bay of Bengal as a panacea to its Malacca Straits dilemma as it offers it alternative sea routes.”