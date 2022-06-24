BB releases Tk100 commemorative notes to mark Padma Bridge opening

The design and security features of the Tk100 commemorative note printed on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge have been mentioned in the circular.

In the frontal side the note the photographs of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina are imprinted, while a picture of Padma Bridge is printed in the background. Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir signed the note.

On the top right side of the note, the title of the note is written 'Padma Bridge, a symbol of the nation's glory'. In addition, in the upper right corner of the note, the value of the commemorative note is written as '100' in English, in the lower right corner, the value is written as '100' in Bengali and in the middle of the upper surface, taka one hundred written in bangla.