BB releases Tk100 commemorative notes to mark Padma Bridge opening

The design and security features of the Tk100 commemorative note printed on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge have been mentioned in the circular.
In the frontal side the note the photographs of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina are imprinted, while a picture of Padma Bridge is printed in the background. Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir signed the note.
On the top right side of the note, the title of the note is written 'Padma Bridge, a symbol of the nation's glory'. In addition, in the upper right corner of the note, the value of the commemorative note is written as '100' in English, in the lower right corner, the value is written as '100' in Bengali and in the middle of the upper surface, taka one hundred written in bangla.
A separate picture of 'Padma Bridge' has been added on the back of the note. On the top right side of the note, the title of the note is written in English as 'Padma Bridge - The symbol of national pride ONE HUNDRED TAKA'.
In addition, in the upper left corner and lower right corner of the note, there is written '100' in English and in the lower left corner, there is written '100' in Bangla. In addition, the bottom of the note has 'Bangladesh Bank Monogram' in the middle and 'BANGLADESH BANK' on the left side and 'ONE HUNDRED TAKA' on the right side.
A separate folder containing Bangla and English literature has been prepared separately for the commemorative note of Tk100 denomination. The price of the commemorative note with only the envelope without folder has been fixed at Tk 150 and the price of the commemorative note with folder and envelope has been fixed at Tk 200.