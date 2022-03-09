BBIN meeting calls for finalising passenger, cargo protocols for MVA soon

This is the first meeting of the group since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last meeting was held in February 2020 in New Delhi.

During the meeting an enabling MoU to be signed by India, Bangladesh and Nepal for implementation of the BBIN MVA by the three countries, pending ratification of the MVA by Bhutan was finalised.

The Indian delegation was led by Smita Pant, joint secretary, ministry of external affairs while Bangladesh delegation was led by ATM Rokebul Haque, director general (South Asia), ministry of foreign affairs.

The Nepalese delegation was led by Keshab Kumar Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of physical infrastructure and transport.

The Bhutanese observer team was led by Thinley Norbu, first secretary, Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi.