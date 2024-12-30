Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council demands release of Chinmoy Krishna
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhhist Christian Unity Council has demanded the release of Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a statement sent by the council Sunday.
The statement signed by acting general secretary of the council Manindra Kumar Nath stated that the sedition case filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, is false and harassing. And, the council demands that the government acquit them all of this case.
There was a large gathering of the Hindu community led by Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chattogram on last 25 October. A few days later, on 31 October, a sedition case was filed against him on accusation of insulting the national flag.
Apart from him, 18 others were also accused in the case. A BNP leader named Feroz Khan had filed the case. Though Firoz Khan was later dismissed from BNP, the case continued.
There was another large gathering of the Hindu community led by Chinmoy Krishna Das in Rangpur on 22 November. Later, Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Dhaka on last 25 November, under that sedition case.
The next day, when his bail application was rejected, Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court gave an order to send him to jail. Chinmoy Krishan Das has been in jail since then.