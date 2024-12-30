Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council demands release of Chinmoy Krishna

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhhist Christian Unity Council has demanded the release of Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a statement sent by the council Sunday.

The statement signed by acting general secretary of the council Manindra Kumar Nath stated that the sedition case filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, is false and harassing. And, the council demands that the government acquit them all of this case.