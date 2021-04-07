Biden ‘committed to strengthening’ ties with Bangladesh

US president Joe Biden and secretary Antony J Blinken are "committed to strengthening" the Dhaka-Washington relationship as the two countries address common challenges, says a senior US official.

The two countries address some of the most pressing regional and global challenges together, including the Rohingya humanitarian crisis and global challenge to tackle climate change, said the official.

"Bangladesh's impressive economic sector provides a solid platform on which to expand and deepen our relationship," said Marcia Bernicat, senior official for economic growth, energy and the environment.

She made the remarks while addressing virtual launching of the US-Bangladesh Business Council on Tuesday.

Bernicat, former US ambassador to Bangladesh, said the United States is proud of the partnership that they have built with the Bangladeshi people since Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led a proud and determined people to achieve their independence 50 years ago.