Biman flight, after emergency landing in India, to return tonight

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight which made an emergency landing in Nagpur, India today, Friday, will be returning along with its passengers tonight. An eight-member rescue team is being dispatched to Nagpur from Dhaka at 6:45 this evening.

Chief executive officer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, said that the pilot of Biman flight BG 022 on the Muscat-Dhaka route fell ill while on the way to Dhaka.