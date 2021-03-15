Biman resumes Dhaka-Barishal flights from 26 March

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to resume its flights on the Dhaka Barishal-Dhaka route from 26 March 2021, reports BSS.

The national flag carrier took the initiative to operate flights all weekdays on March 26 from capital city to south central district Barishal, a press release said.

In a separate press release, Biman also announced a raffle draw for its air travelers who flying on Chattogram to Sylhet (BG-173) and Sylhet to Chattogram (BG-174) route on 17 March 2021.

On 8 March, Biman announced flights on the Chattogram-Sylhet Chattogram route for the first time in the country’s aviation history to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.