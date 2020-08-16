Biman to reissue tickets for journey halted amid COVID-19

Besides, when the Abu Dhabi authorities will approve the September 2020 schedule for the Abu Dhabi route, the sale of Biman tickets for September will resume.







Biman Bangladesh Airlines is currently operating six flights per week on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route, while seven flights on Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route, one fight on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route, two fights on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route, two fights on Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route and two fights on Dhaka-Hong Kong-Dhaka route.







Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, following health guidelines has been made mandatory in operating flights in the changed situation.

