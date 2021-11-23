Biman to resume Bangkok flights from 2 Dec

Passengers can collect tickets from any sales office of Biman, sales centre head office in Balaka and authorised sales centres.
Passengers can travel to Bangkok at least 14 days after receiving the full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine recognised by the Thai authorities. Passengers must register for ‘Thailand Pass’ from the website: https://tp.consular.go.th/
Passengers willing to travel to Thailand must have Covid test and a negative certificate within a maximum of 72 hours before departure. After reaching the country, they will have to be tested again.
Passengers will be able to visit the designated tourist destinations only if their Covid test reports are negative after their arrival in Thailand.
Passengers are not required to stay in the hotel quarantine but they will be required to stay in the sandbox area (designated tourist centres) for 7 days under the ‘sandbox programme’ by the Thai authorities.
Passengers will need to make a 7-day reservation at an SHA + hotel recognized by Thailand’s tourism authority in the sandbox area and they must have insurance coverage of USD 50,000.
SHA is a certificate given by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to hotels and services that meet pandemic-level safety and health standards.