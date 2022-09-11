Get ready to turn Bangladesh prosperous: PM tells youths

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described the youths as the most important stakeholders to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041 and asked them to be well prepared for every arena including education.

"The youths are most important for a nation. I want them to get ready properly, particularly in education--- Our youth is our strength and they can turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country as envisioned by Bangabandhu," she said.

The prime minister said this while distributing "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award-2022", for the second time, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

She said Bangladesh is now becoming a developing country and the government has taken programmes to transform Bangladesh into a developed one by 2041.