Remembering victims of Holey Artisan attack
Stay vigilant to prevent resurgence of terrorism in Bangladesh
The terrorists who attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, Dhaka, wanted to spread hatred and division between Bangladesh and the international community. However, their efforts only strengthened the sense of solidarity, the value of dialogue among people, and the commitment against violence. Everyone must always remain vigilant to ensure that terrorism does not resurface in Bangladesh.
Guests at an event organised at the residence of the Italian Ambassador in Gulshan, Dhaka, to pay tribute to the victims of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, stated this. The terrorist attack occurred at Holey Artisan Bakery on the night of 1 July 2016. Today (1 July) marks the 10th anniversary of that attack. The guests at the event urged the remembrance of the brave people who lost their lives in that horrific attack a decade ago.
The memorial event began at 12: 30 PM. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the victims. Diplomats from Italy, Japan, India, and the United States laid wreaths in front of a memorial plaque at the event site to pay their respects to the deceased.
On behalf of the victims' families, Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain's elder brother Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, as well as representatives from the Bangladesh Police and the Italian expatriates residing in Dhaka, also paid floral tributes.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said at the event, "We are paying respect not only to their (the victims') memory but also to the courage, resilience, and unity of their families. As a mother and guardian, my deepest sympathy goes out to the families who lost their children and family members. May their memory guide us against hatred and conflict. Let us always uphold the values of humanity, compassion, and tolerance. "
Shama Obaed Islam mentioned the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism.
She said, "Accountability has been ensured by bringing the criminals to justice through proper legal procedures. The government maintains a firm stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism. There is no place for such forces in Bangladesh. They will not be given any opportunity to disrupt the country's peace and stability. "
Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro referred to the Italian and Japanese citizens brutally killed in the terrorist attack a decade ago.
He said the victims came from various backgrounds, most of whom were young, talented, and people with big dreams for the future. Paying respect to them also recognises the role of youth in building a better society in Bangladesh.
He also showed respect for the police officers who bravely performed their duties during the attack, reminding us of the importance of responsibility for the security of others and the country.
In his speech, the Italian Ambassador quoted Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the 10th anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack.
Sergio Mattarella said the terrorists wanted to spread hatred and division between Bangladesh and the international community. However, this has instead strengthened the sense of solidarity, the value of dialogue among people, and the joint commitment against violence. A firm stand against terrorism is needed to uphold the principles of civilization to build a safe, open, and mutually cohesive society.
The event was also attended by Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain's mother, Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman, family members of the deceased Italian and Japanese citizens, US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Albert Cea, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi, Japanese Ambassador Saida Shinichi, Palestinian Ambassador Yousef Ramadan, and European union Ambassador Michael Miller, along with diplomats from various countries.