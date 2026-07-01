Stay vigilant to prevent resurgence of terrorism in Bangladesh

The terrorists who attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, Dhaka, wanted to spread hatred and division between Bangladesh and the international community. However, their efforts only strengthened the sense of solidarity, the value of dialogue among people, and the commitment against violence. Everyone must always remain vigilant to ensure that terrorism does not resurface in Bangladesh.

Guests at an event organised at the residence of the Italian Ambassador in Gulshan, Dhaka, to pay tribute to the victims of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, stated this. The terrorist attack occurred at Holey Artisan Bakery on the night of 1 July 2016. Today (1 July) marks the 10th anniversary of that attack. The guests at the event urged the remembrance of the brave people who lost their lives in that horrific attack a decade ago.