Book on history of RAW suspects CIA role in Bangabandhu’s murder

In the book Author used codenames for the R&AW spies to protect their identity. Another important covert operation in Bangladesh was launched to oust the Ershad regime. It was codenamed -- Operation Farewell.

“The Indian intelligence agency’s objective was very simple, ‘whoever is going to rule Dhaka must have a favourable approach towards India,” the book quoted a spy involved in the operation as saying.

The R&AW head in Dhaka had prepared a team of assets and informers for the operation. He, however, was more worried about the deep divisions between the political parties of Bangladesh. The primary concern was the much-publicised rift between the BNP’s Begum Khaleda Zia and the Awami League’s Sheikh Hasina. R&AW station head’s coded message to both the leaders was clear. Ershad was their common enemy and the moment was ripe to renounce their bitter rivalry and join hands. Begum Zia and Sheikh Hasina both agreed that the removal of Ershad was their main objective and other issues could be ignored for a while.

The book claims that in March 1990, R&AW agents achieved another breakthrough when a top army commander serving under Ershad, defected to the Indian spy agency and disclosed the names of the ISI and CIA officers who exercised considerable influence on the regime.

Yadav alleges that the CIA used slush funds to ensure that Ershad’s pro-West policy continued for decades to come. The then ISI chief Shamsur Rahman Kallue, loyal to Benazir Bhutto, was able to expand the Pakistani network with the help of the Americans and the nexus posed a formidable threat to R&AW operations. Operation Farewell neutralised these elements one by one and funded the public and political uprising against the Ershad regime.

“Very few at the top (in R&AW) were aware of the work (that) a small team of Indian spies were doing in hostile territory. Ershad did not know about Operation Farewell until 11 December 1990 when he was placed under house arrest. It was actually difficult for him to believe that we (R&AW) had played the game so brilliantly and with so much secrecy. We learnt later that Ershad even enquired about the Indian intelligence officers operating in Bangladesh. His trusted lieutenants had no names or faces to share,” the book reveals making the sensational claims.

R&AW with the global mission deals with issues, which has serious consequences for national security and provides policymakers the true picture of the threats and opportunities facing our country.

Yadav wrote: “No country can increase its global reach without intelligence support. That India has made enormous strides in its stature and influence is testimony to the R&AW’s success.”