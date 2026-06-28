3 policemen sentenced to death, 1 to life for Rampura killings
Three former police officers have been sentenced to death and another to life imprisonment in a crimes against humanity case over the shooting of a young man hanging from the ledge of an under-construction building and the killing of two others during the July mass uprising in the capital's Rampura area.
The verdict was delivered today, Sunday by International Crimes Tribunal-1, a three-member bench headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul Alam and Justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Those sentenced to death are former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman, who has already received a death sentence in the Chankharpul case, former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of DMP's Khilgaon Division Md Rashedul Islam, and former Rampura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mashiur Rahman. All three are absconding.
Former Rampura Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Tarikul Islam Bhuiyan was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also absconding. Meanwhile, former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Rampura Police Outpost Chanchal Chandra Sarkar was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment. He is in custody and was produced before the tribunal for the pronouncement of the verdict.
This is the fifth verdict delivered in cases involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. The prosecution said it presented 13 witnesses in the case.
The accused faced three charges of crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. The first charge concerned the fatal shooting of Md Nadim Hossain in the Banasree area of Rampura on the afternoon of 19 July, 2024.
The second alleged that Amir Hossain, who was hanging from the ledge of an under-construction building in Banasree on the same day, was shot and seriously injured. The third charge related to the shooting of seven-year-old Basit Khan Musa in the head in Banasree that afternoon, with the same bullet killing his grandmother, Maya Islam.
The tribunal's investigation agency submitted its investigation report to the Chief Prosecutor's Office on 31 July last year. After reviewing the report, the prosecution filed formal charges before the tribunal on 7 August. Charges were framed against the accused on 18 September of the same year.
Witness testimony in the case began on 23 October and concluded on 13 January this year. Closing arguments ended on 3 February, after which the case awaited judgment.
The tribunal initially fixed 4 March for delivering the verdict. However, the judgment was deferred that day following an application by the prosecution. The tribunal on 15 June rescheduled the verdict date, and it was delivered today, Sunday in accordance.