3 policemen sentenced to death, 1 to life for Rampura killings

Three former police officers have been sentenced to death and another to life imprisonment in a crimes against humanity case over the shooting of a young man hanging from the ledge of an under-construction building and the killing of two others during the July mass uprising in the capital's Rampura area.

The verdict was delivered today, Sunday by International Crimes Tribunal-1, a three-member bench headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul Alam and Justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.