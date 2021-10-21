Buddhists celebrate Probarona Purnima

Rangamati Rajban Bihar and Yamchug Banashram Bhabna Kendra, Ananda Bihar and other branches of Bono Bihar of Rangamati sadar upazila celebrated Probarona Purnima with prayers for happiness, peace, well-being and forgiveness.

To mark the day, Buddhists fly lighted balloons made of thin paper which is also called Phanus Baji, in the evening.

When Buddha renounced the world, he cut his hair and threw it into the air, saying: “If my aim and mission of renunciation are fruitful, this tress of hair will go upwards, and if my object and ambition becomes fruitless, it will fall on the ground.”