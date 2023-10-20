Mourning for Palestinians: US embassy in Dhaka to hoist flag at half-mast

In line with the one-day state mourning in Bangladesh, the United States embassy in Dhaka will hoist the flag at half-mast to mourn the deaths of Palestinians in the recent airstrikes by Israel.
The embassy, in a statement on Friday, said ambassador Peter Haas has ordered the embassy flag to be lowered at half-mast as the US mourns the death of every innocent person.
The statement also quoted the US secretary of state Antony Blinken that the US mourns the deaths of all civilians of every religion and nation.
On Saturday, all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions, in addition to the foreign missions in Dhaka, will fly the flag at half-mast.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced on Thursday that Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning on Saturday for the Palestinians killed in recent Israeli attacks.
She also called for offering prayers in all mosques after Friday prayers and other places of worship across the country, for the Palestinian victims. The victims of the brutal Israeli attacks are not only Muslims, but also Christians and Jews, she said.
Sheikh Hasina reiterated her country’s support to Palestine, saying Bangladesh will be in the fight to establish the rights of Palestinian people as repeated attacks on Palestine can never be accepted.
“Our stance is that this war will have to be stopped soon. The Palestinian people should get back their due lands occupied by Israel. The lands will have to be given back to the people of Palestine,” she said.