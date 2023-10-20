Mourning for Palestinians: US embassy in Dhaka to hoist flag at half-mast

In line with the one-day state mourning in Bangladesh, the United States embassy in Dhaka will hoist the flag at half-mast to mourn the deaths of Palestinians in the recent airstrikes by Israel.

The embassy, in a statement on Friday, said ambassador Peter Haas has ordered the embassy flag to be lowered at half-mast as the US mourns the death of every innocent person.

The statement also quoted the US secretary of state Antony Blinken that the US mourns the deaths of all civilians of every religion and nation.