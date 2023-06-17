Rice production rising high in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is likely to achieve the highest growth rate of rice production in the world in the next one year, according to a report of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN).

In the upcoming months between July and December, the Global Food Outlook report published on Thursday says the country's rice-production may increase by 1.8 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to the last year.

It also says that India and Pakistan, the two major rice-exporting countries, had to reduce rice export as the production was less than the prediction.

Vietnam and Thailand will have to export less than their targets. India’s rice-export will be reduced by 4 million tonnes as compared to last year.

Bangladesh also had to import 2.65 million tonnes of rice due to low production two years ago. However, it has come down to 800,000 tonnes as a result of good production this year.

The UN agency publishes this report every six months. It says wheat production in Bangladesh has also increased by 100,000 tonnes.