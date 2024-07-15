They don’t feel ashamed to call themselves Razakars: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Monday termed the slogan, “Who are you? Who am I? Razakar, Razakar”, chanted by the anti-quota protesters in the government jobs as “very regrettable” saying, “They don’t feel ashamed to call themselves Razakars.”

“They didn’t know how the Pakistani occupation forces and Razakar Bahini had resorted to torture in the country - they didn’t see the inhuman torture and bodies lying on the roads. So, they don’t feel ashamed to call themselves Razakar,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) for the 2024-25 fiscal year at her office (PMO) in Dhaka.

“Our only target is to establish the spirit of the Liberation War. Hundreds of thousands of martyrs shed blood while hundreds of thousands of our mothers and sisters were raped. We won’t forget their contribution. We have to keep it in mind.”