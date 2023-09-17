Potato, onion and egg prices remain high, buyers-sellers agitated 

Sohanur Rahman was in the Palashi market in the capital, bargaining for eggs one Saturday afternoon. When he was asked for 150 taka per dozen eggs, he told the seller that the government had set the price of each egg at 12 taka, so he shouldn't have to pay 12 and a half taka.

However, the dispute was not resolved, and Sohanur Rahman ended up purchasing a dozen eggs for 150 taka. When asked to comment on the situation, he simply stated, "It is frustrating."

In response to inquiries about why the seller, Abdul Khalek, did not sell the eggs at the government-set price, he explained to Prothom Alo, "Yesterday, I purchased 100 eggs from the Tejgaon egg farm at Tk 1,140. The wholesale price of each egg was 11.40 taka. Transportation costs are added to this. If any eggs are spoiled or broken, those costs should also be considered. Additionally, there the overhead costs ofshop rent, electricity and egg packaging. All in all, the “cost per egg exceeds 12 taka."