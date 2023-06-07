TrialWatch will monitor journalist Rozina Islam's case

TrialWatch initiative, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, announced on Wednesday that it would monitor the criminal trial against Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam who was made accused in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act, said a press release.

The TrialWatch said despite the police asking to drop the case, 43-year-old award winning investigative journalist Rozina Islam continues to face criminal charges that carry the death penalty amid a broad and increasingly violent crackdown on press freedom in Bangladesh.

TrialWatch, which monitors criminal trials globally against those who are most vulnerable, including journalists, and advocates for the rights of the unfairly imprisoned, has been observing pretrial hearings against Islam since September 2021.

It will continue to monitor the case following an order from the court for a new investigation into Islam’s journalistic activities after the initial police report said that "no evidence was found against Rozina". After multiple delays, the police are due to present their reinvestigation report to the court on 25 June.