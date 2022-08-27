Tea workers' daily wage increased to Tk 170

Tk 170 has been fixed as minimum wage for the tea workers in the meeting between the prime minister and the tea garden owners.

Till now they had been working for Tk 120 as daily wage. They got a raise of Tk 50 on their daily wage.

Along with that, it was decided to increase other facilities including plucking bonus (for plucking extra leaves), festival bonus and PF fund proportionately. Workers’ annual and sick leaves will increase in numbers as well.

Tea workers had been in a movement for more than three weeks demanding their daily wage to be elevated to Tk 300. Strikes were going on in the tea gardens. Under such backdrop, prime minister Sheikh Hasina met with the tea garden owners on Saturday afternoon.