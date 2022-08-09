Tea workers strike for wage hike in Sylhet

Hundreds of workers of 23 tea gardens in Sylhet observed a two hour work abstention on Tuesday demanding a daily wage of Tk 300 due to price hike of daily essentials, reports UNB.

The workers of Sylhet Valley went on work abstention around 10:00am on Tuesday demanding a hike in their wages.

They also brought out a procession in front of Lakkatura Tea Garden near Sylhet Airport road and formed a human chain there.