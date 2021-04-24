CAAB issues circular on quarantine procedure of special flight passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday issued a circular on the quarantine procedure of the passengers of the flights operating under special consideration, reports UNB.
The order will remain in force until 12:00pm on 28 April.
All incoming or outgoing passengers shall mandatorily possess PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate. The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time, according to the circular.
Arriving passengers who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and possess PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate along with the proof of vaccination have to complete a 14-day home quarantine.
Arriving passengers carrying PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate and either received first dose of vaccine or not yet vaccinated have to complete a mandatory three- day institutional quarantine at government nominated facilities or at hotels on passengers own expenses.
Upon completion of three- day institutional quarantine, sample will be collected for Covid-19 PCR test. The passengers will be released to complete a total of 11 days of home quarantine if the PCR based Covid-19 test result is negative. The local administration will ensure their home quarantine.
In case of positive result of PCR based Covid-19 test, the passenger have to go for isolation at government nominated facilities at own expenses, it added.
The airlines concerned shall issue boarding passes to the passengers only after getting confirmed about the vaccination.
Airlines must ensure that seats are available for the passengers at the government institutional quarantine facilities or the passengers need to have the proof of hotel reservation for institutional quarantine.
If seats are not available at the government institutional quarantine facilities, the passenger will board flight only after ensuring hotel reservation.