CAAB issues circular on quarantine procedure of special flight passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday issued a circular on the quarantine procedure of the passengers of the flights operating under special consideration, reports UNB.

The order will remain in force until 12:00pm on 28 April.

All incoming or outgoing passengers shall mandatorily possess PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate. The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time, according to the circular.

Arriving passengers who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and possess PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate along with the proof of vaccination have to complete a 14-day home quarantine.