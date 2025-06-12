Eye hospital NIOH opens for outpatients after two weeks

The outpatient department of the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) opened today, Thursday after two weeks.

Ticket distribution for outpatients of the hospital began at 9:00 am Thursday. Several hundred outpatients were seen waiting in the queue.

Earlier, on 28 May, a scuffle broke out between the injured of the July uprising and the physicians of the hospital, which led to a halt in the medical services at the largest specialised hospital for eye treatment. Patients admitted to the hospital were shifted to other hospitals.

The medical services (emergency services) resumed on a limited scale on 4 June. At least 80 people received treatment at the emergency section of the hospital on Wednesday. Besides, some five patients underwent surgery, physicians on duty at the emergency said, adding at least 30 patients are undergoing treatment at the emergency of the hospital at the moment.

The outpatient services were available from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm today.