Eye hospital NIOH opens for outpatients after two weeks
The outpatient department of the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) opened today, Thursday after two weeks.
Ticket distribution for outpatients of the hospital began at 9:00 am Thursday. Several hundred outpatients were seen waiting in the queue.
Earlier, on 28 May, a scuffle broke out between the injured of the July uprising and the physicians of the hospital, which led to a halt in the medical services at the largest specialised hospital for eye treatment. Patients admitted to the hospital were shifted to other hospitals.
The medical services (emergency services) resumed on a limited scale on 4 June. At least 80 people received treatment at the emergency section of the hospital on Wednesday. Besides, some five patients underwent surgery, physicians on duty at the emergency said, adding at least 30 patients are undergoing treatment at the emergency of the hospital at the moment.
The outpatient services were available from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm today.
Maidul Islam came with his mother for her treatment. He said they had been waiting a long time for his mother’s treatment. He was aware that medical services at the hospital had been completely suspended due to the recent clashes. After learning a few days ago that emergency services had resumed, he brought his mother to the hospital today. He was happy to see the hospital outpatient department functioning.
Maidul Islam also said, “For low-income people like us, this hospital is extremely important. It’s hard to find good eye treatment anywhere else. I urge the government to ensure that the hospital doesn’t shut down again over any issue.”
However, all services other than the emergency and outpatient services, at the hospital remain suspended. As a result, patients are still facing considerable suffering.
Zobaida Khatun has come from Barishal to seek treatment for her son and herself. She said that although she managed to consult a doctor at the outpatient department, her son needs several eye tests. As those couldn't be done, they are returning for today. She heard that all services will resume next Saturday, so she will wait until then.
Zobaida Khatun said that steps must be taken to resume all services as soon as possible. Many people are suffering. Limited services won't be enough to ease their troubles.
Police, RAB, and Ansar personnel were seen stationed at the hospital. An Ansar member named Shah Alam said the situation has remained normal so far. The outpatient services resumed today. All services are expected to resume from Saturday.
Before the Eid holidays, 54 people injured in the July uprising were admitted to the hospital. Most of them have gone home except for a few. However, the authorities said none of them were officially discharged.
The expert committee formed by the government has recommended discharging the individuals injured in the July uprising. The hospital authorities are now concerned about the situation if they return after the Eid holidays.
Acting director of the hospital, Jane Alam, told Prothom Alo, “Those injured in the July uprising who are staying at the hospital are not providing us with any information.”