Gabbard’s remarks on Bangladesh misleading, damaging to its image: Chief Adviser’s press wing

“This statement of Tulsi Gabbard is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism,” it said

“Gabbard’s comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations, it said, adding that they paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush,” the CA press wing statement said.

It said, Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts.