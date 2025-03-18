Gabbard’s remarks on Bangladesh misleading, damaging to its image: Chief Adviser’s press wing
The Interim government has expressed deep concern and distress over the remarks of US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard regarding Bangladesh in an interview with Indian television channel NDTV World.
“The interim government has noted with deep concern and distress the remarks made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, in which she alleged “persecution and killing” of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that “the threat of Islamic terrorists” in the country is “rooted” in the “ideology and objective” to “rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate,” said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing tonight.
“This statement of Tulsi Gabbard is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism,” it said
“Gabbard’s comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations, it said, adding that they paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush,” the CA press wing statement said.
It said, Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts.
“Groundlessly linking Bangladesh to the idea of an “Islamist caliphate” undermines the hard work of countless Bangladeshis and their friends and partners around the world who are committed to peace, stability, and progress,” it added.
Bangladesh strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of “Islamist caliphate”, according to the statement.
Political leaders and public figures should base their statements, especially about the most sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, to fan fears and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions.
“In support of our shared global efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, the Interim Government of Bangladesh remains committed to engaging in constructive dialogue based on facts and on respect for the sovereignty and security of all nations,” the statement read.