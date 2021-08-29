China to help Bangladesh develop its infrastructure: Li Jiming

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Sunday said China will continue supporting Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, promoting cooperation to a higher level, and helping Bangladesh materialise its development dream.

China has rich experience in infrastructure development and its construction efficiency and quality are among the best in the world, he said.

“I believe that under BRI, the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation infrastructure are very promising,” said the ambassador while delivering a pre-recorded speech at the second part of a function marking the formal inauguration of construction work of Cox’s Bazar Airport’s runway extension into Sea.