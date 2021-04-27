Chinese defence minister arrives in Dhaka

Chinese state councilor and defense minister Wei Fenghe arrived in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning on a brief visit, reports UNB.
State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam received the Chinese defence minister at Bangabandhu Air Base in Dhaka upon his arrival at 10:45am.
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming was also present at the moment.
The visiting Chinese defence minister is scheduled to visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi-32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He will meet president Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban at 3:00pm.
The Chinese state councilor will also have a meeting with Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, who visited China in November 2019.
General Fenghe was appointed as the head of China’s national defence ministry at the 13th National People’s Congress on 19 March 2018.
The visit is taking place when Bangladesh and China are in discussion over Covid-19 vaccine cooperation.
Earlier this month, the Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane also visited Bangladesh.
China’s defence minister Fenghe is likely to go to Colombo, Sri Lanka from Dhaka on Tuesday before heading towards Beijing.