Chinese defence minister arrives in Dhaka

Chinese state councilor and defense minister Wei Fenghe arrived in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning on a brief visit, reports UNB.

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam received the Chinese defence minister at Bangabandhu Air Base in Dhaka upon his arrival at 10:45am.

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming was also present at the moment.

The visiting Chinese defence minister is scheduled to visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi-32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.