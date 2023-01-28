Two children die after falling off rooftop in Dhaka

Two cousins died after falling off the rooftop of a five-storey residential building in the capital's Kamrangirchar area on Friday.

The deceased are Abdur Rahim, 9, son of Roman Mia, and Lamiya Akter, 2, daughter of Abdur Rashid Mia, originally from Sunamganj, confirmed Md Bachhu Mia, inspector of police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The tragic accident happened around 6:30pm in the Sylheti Bazar area of Kamrangirchar's Ahsanbagh.