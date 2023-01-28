Two children die after falling off rooftop in Dhaka

Roman Mia, father of the deceased Abdur Rahim, said they used to live on the roof of Borhan Mia's five-storey building in the Kamrangirchar Ahsanbagh area. This evening, his son and niece were playing on the rooftop. As the roof did not have any sort of railings, they suddenly fell from there, he added.
They were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where duty doctors declared them dead around 7:30pm, Roman Mia said.
The bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue autopsies, said Bachhu Mia.
This was informed to Kamrangirchar police, he added.