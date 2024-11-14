Injured protesters to meet advisers at the secretariat today

Four advisers and an assistant of the rank of state ministers rushed to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) at around 2:30 am on Thursday to pacify the injured people in the mass uprising who were enraged with their treatment and rehabilitation process. The injured agreed to return to the hospital following the assurance from the advisers after around 13 and half hours of blocking the road.

More than 50 injured persons, who are undergoing treatment at the NITOR and the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) , had been demonstrating on the road in front of the NITOR since 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

Some of them have lost their legs, some were in wheelchairs and some had bandages over their eyes. At one point they started chanting slogans demanding the health adviser’s resignation. Later, they demanded four advisers to show up.