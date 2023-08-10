Arrested BNP leader dies in DMCH

Idris Ali’s elder brother Akkas Ali told Prothom Alo that he was involved with BNP politics but was not present at the party’s sit-in programme on 29 July. Yet, police arrested him.

Akkas claimed Idris did not have any ailment.

Dhaka central jail’s jailor Md Mahabubul Islam confirmed the news of Idris Ali’s death to Prothom Alo.