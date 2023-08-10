Arrested BNP leader dies in DMCH

A BNP leader in custody died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital this afternoon.
The deceased Mohammad Idris Ali, 60, was BNP’s liberation war secretary of ward no. 63 in Dhaka south city.
Idris Ali was arrested in a case filed over the incident of clashes between police and BNP men in Matuail during the party’s sit-in on 29 July. Police arrested Idris from his house in the city’s Jurain area on that night. Police produced him before the court the following day. Idris was sent to Dhaka central jail by the court after hearing.
Idris Ali’s elder brother Akkas Ali told Prothom Alo that he was involved with BNP politics but was not present at the party’s sit-in programme on 29 July. Yet, police arrested him.
Akkas claimed Idris did not have any ailment.
Dhaka central jail’s jailor Md Mahabubul Islam confirmed the news of Idris Ali’s death to Prothom Alo.
He said Idris Ali was sent to DMCH in jail custody for advanced treatment at around 9:30am today as per recommendation of assistant surgeon and civil surgeon of Dhaka central jail. He died at 2:10pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital’s ward no. 610. He would live at 539 East Jurain.
Dhaka central sources said the jail hospital’s assistant surgeon in the prescription mentioned that Idris was suffering from ‘cardiac arrest with pulseless with hypertension’. As per the death certificate, Idris died from a 'brain stroke'.
The body has been kept at the DMCH for autopsy.