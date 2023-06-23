WASA DMD is removed now after speaking against irregularities

Syed Golam Yazdani, the deputy managing director (DMD) of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) disclosed the irregularities in the agency to the media. WASA managing director Taqsem A Khan didn’t take that well. He took initiative to remove the DMD from WASA.

Golam Yazdani was released from the post without being given any chance to defend himself yesterday, Thursday.

According to the sources in the WASA board, Golam Yazdani was dismissed from the post of DMD (human resource and administration) as per the decision taken in the 305th meeting of the board at the WASA Bhaban in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Thursday.