Three WASA officials sued by ACC in graft charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against three officials of Dhaka WASA for embezzling Tk 2.49 billion from the Programme for Performance Improvement (PPI) project in 10 years, reports UNB.

The accused are – former WASA revenue inspector and co-chairman of the PPI project Miah Md Mizanur Rahman, former revenue inspector Md Habib Ullah Bhuyain, and Computer Operator (outsourcing) Md Naimul Hasan.