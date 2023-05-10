Three WASA officials sued by ACC in graft charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against three officials of Dhaka WASA for embezzling Tk 2.49 billion from the Programme for Performance Improvement (PPI) project in 10 years, reports UNB.
The accused are – former WASA revenue inspector and co-chairman of the PPI project Miah Md Mizanur Rahman, former revenue inspector Md Habib Ullah Bhuyain, and Computer Operator (outsourcing) Md Naimul Hasan.
ACC assistant director Ashikur Rahman filed the case on Wednesday with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1.
According to the case statement, the defendants abusing their powers in collaboration with one another have withdrawn and embezzled Tk 2.49 billion.