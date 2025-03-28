42 RMG workers injured as bus overturns in Banani
A bus carrying ready-made garment workers overturned in the Banani area of the capital early on Friday, leaving as many as 42 garment workers were injured.
Six of the injured are being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with one being treated at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banani police station Russell Sarwar told Prothom Alo that the incident took place on the main road of Banani area at around 5:30am today.
A bus of the Parishtan Paribahan transport company was travelling from Dhaka to Kaliganj in Gazipur carrying the workers of a garment factory named Purbachal Apparels Limited. The driver was recklessly driving the bus. At one point, he lost control and 42 workers were injured when the bus overturned.
OC Russel Sarwar further stated that the injured people were rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. As many as 35 people were released after providing them with primary treatment there.
One of them was transferred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pongu Hospital) in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area as the injured had a broken arm. Six others have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as their condition is critical.
General manager of Purbachal Apparels Limited Md Kamal Hossain told Prothom Alo that they rented the bus on monthly charges to transport their workers from Dhaka. The factory is bearing the medical expenses of the injured workers.