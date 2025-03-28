42 RMG workers injured as bus overturns in Banani

A bus carrying ready-made garment workers overturned in the Banani area of the capital early on Friday, leaving as many as 42 garment workers were injured.

Six of the injured are being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with one being treated at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banani police station Russell Sarwar told Prothom Alo that the incident took place on the main road of Banani area at around 5:30am today.