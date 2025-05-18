JCD withdraws Shahbagh blockade for today

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Sunday afternoon withdrew their blockade at Shahbagh intersection in the capital after demonstrating there for nearly two hours.

The JCD laid siege to the vital intersection of the capital around 3:45 pm in protest against “negligence” in the investigation of the killing of Shahriar Alam Samya, a Dhaka University student and also a JCD leader, and demanding the arrest of main killers.