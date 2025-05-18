JCD withdraws Shahbagh blockade for today
The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Sunday afternoon withdrew their blockade at Shahbagh intersection in the capital after demonstrating there for nearly two hours.
The JCD laid siege to the vital intersection of the capital around 3:45 pm in protest against “negligence” in the investigation of the killing of Shahriar Alam Samya, a Dhaka University student and also a JCD leader, and demanding the arrest of main killers.
JCD’s central president Rakibul Islam announced the conclusion of the protest for today at 5:25 pm. Then the JCD leaders and activists left Shahbagh intersection with a procession.
Afterwards the vehicular movement through the area became normal.
Earlier, during the blockade programme at Shahbagh intersection, the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists chanted various slogans demanding justice for the murder of Shahriar Alam.
JCD central president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin addressed the event.
They demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor and the proctor of Dhaka University. They also warned that if their demands, including the swift arrest of Shahriar’s killers, are not met, they would announce tougher programmes.
In a press release issued on Saturday, the central Chhatra Dal announced that a protest rally would be held on Sunday in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh.
The rally was organised to protest the “negligence” in the investigation of Shahriar Alam Samya’s murder case, to demand the immediate arrest of all the accused, including the main perpetrator, to ensure a fair trial, and to call for a safe campus.
It also said that protest programmes would be carried out in educational institutions across the country.
Following that announcement, Chhatra Dal gathered in Shahbagh before 3:00 pm today.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Dhaka University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal organised a black flag march and protest rally on the campus, from where they also demanded the resignation of the university’s vice-chancellor and proctor.