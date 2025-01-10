6 bodies of July uprising martyrs found in DMCH morgue

Of the deceased, a certain Enamul, 25, was identified while the remaining five, aged between 20 and 32, remained unidentified.

The forensic team has completed autopsies and collected DNA samples. Reports indicate that five individuals died from injuries, while one succumbed to a fall from a height.

Cell secretary Hasan Inam said, "While conducting routine work, we discovered that six unidentified bodies of martyrs from the mass uprising were at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. This morning, our team visited Shahbagh Police Station to gather detailed information. Officer-in-charge Khalid Mansur confirmed that six bodies were in the morgue."