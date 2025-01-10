6 bodies of July uprising martyrs found in DMCH morgue
Six bodies of martyrs from the July uprising have been found in the forensic department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The special cell for the July mass uprising at DMCH revealed this during a press conference on Friday.
Of the deceased, a certain Enamul, 25, was identified while the remaining five, aged between 20 and 32, remained unidentified.
The forensic team has completed autopsies and collected DNA samples. Reports indicate that five individuals died from injuries, while one succumbed to a fall from a height.
Cell secretary Hasan Inam said, "While conducting routine work, we discovered that six unidentified bodies of martyrs from the mass uprising were at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. This morning, our team visited Shahbagh Police Station to gather detailed information. Officer-in-charge Khalid Mansur confirmed that six bodies were in the morgue."
"The special team inspected the bodies on-site and found that five died from injuries, while one died from a fall. We collected DNA samples and other evidence. Shahbagh Police informed us that these bodies belong to the anti-discrimination student movement, leading us to believe they are martyrs of the July mass uprising. However, the police have not clarified when the bodies were brought here," he added.
The special cell urged anyone missing a person of the mentioned ages to contact them at the following mobile number 01621324187.