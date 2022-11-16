Lethal issue that flies under the radar despite growing to alarming levels in Dhaka

There are numerous factors that have turned Dhaka into one of the most uninhabitable cities in the world. But one thing that manages to fly under the radar despite growing to alarming levels in recent years is noise pollution.

Most residents are vocal about traffic, the lack of green spaces, the toxic air we breathe (itself a form of pollution), poor public transport, the lack of utilities in some areas. And the authorities too are sensitive on these matters at least to some extent. They are acknowledged, even if they are not fixed.

The same cannot be said of noise pollution, according to Sheikh Kanta Reza, a development worker.

“Often I have to scold some motorcyclists or fight with locally made small sized public transport or car drivers for their habit of honking horns unnecessarily while waiting in traffic signals. The situation is worsening day by day,” says Kanta, who commutes from Jhigatola to Farmgate for work during the busy office hours.