Protesters gather on Dhaka-Chattogram highway, vehicular movement stopped
Protesters have taken position on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Kajla area of the capital. This has obstructed vehicular movement from Kajla to Rayerbag area on that road.
Students against Discrimination, the platform leading the quota reform movement, is demonstrating throughout the country today, Saturday. More than a hundred protesters have been noticed taking position on the highway in Kajla, Jatrabari and Shanir Akhra areas from 12:30 pm till writing this report till 2:30 pm in the afternoon.
They were chanting various slogans. While the vehicular movement is from them taking position on the highway, ambulances are being allowed to pass through.
While visiting in person, it has been noticed that over a hundred people were standing under the foot-over bridge in Kajla. Meanwhile, some people had been standing on the foot-over bridge.
Shops on both sides of the road in the area between Jatrabari and Shanir Akhra are closed. The law enforcement agencies have been noticed taking position in front of the Dania College in the area.
Students against Discrimination, the platform leading the quota reform movement announced new programmes yesterday, Friday night. They have announced a protest procession across the country today, Saturday and an all-out non-cooperation movement from Sunday.