Protesters gather on Dhaka-Chattogram highway, vehicular movement stopped

Protesters have taken position on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Kajla area of the capital. This has obstructed vehicular movement from Kajla to Rayerbag area on that road.

Students against Discrimination, the platform leading the quota reform movement, is demonstrating throughout the country today, Saturday. More than a hundred protesters have been noticed taking position on the highway in Kajla, Jatrabari and Shanir Akhra areas from 12:30 pm till writing this report till 2:30 pm in the afternoon.