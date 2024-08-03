Protesters gather, chant slogans at Shaheed Minar

Protesters are gathering at the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Students against Discrimination announced a rally at the Shaheed Minar today at 3:00 pm.

Protesters started gathering at the Shaheed Minar from 1:30 pm, about one and a half hours prior to the rally. They are chanting slogans and carrying out processions there.

Visiting the site, it was seen protesters have started streaming in to the Shaheed Minar venue from different parts of Dhaka.