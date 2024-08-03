City

Protesters gather, chant slogans at Shaheed Minar

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Protesters are gathering and chanting slogans at the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Photo taken around 1:30 pm on 3 August, 2024.Prothom Alo

Protesters are gathering at the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Students against Discrimination announced a rally at the Shaheed Minar today at 3:00 pm.

Protesters started gathering at the Shaheed Minar from 1:30 pm, about one and a half hours prior to the rally. They are chanting slogans and carrying out processions there.

Visiting the site, it was seen protesters have started streaming in to the Shaheed Minar venue from different parts of Dhaka.

Alongside the students, people of different classes and professions including teachers are also joining this programme. Gathering in front of the Shaheed Minar they are chanting various slogans.

A teacher from a college in Jatrabari, Mahbubur Rahman arrived at the Shaheed Minar about one hour early. He told Prothom Alo, “Even if the government accepts the nine-point demands of the students, they will resort back to repression and suppression again in a few days.”

“So many people lost their lives because of their string of wrong decisions. The prime minister has lost the moral right to remain in power,” he added.

The protesters gathered at the Shahhed Minar chanted various slogans like ‘citizens of Bangladesh, take to the streets’ and ‘we have shed our blood, we will shed more’.

At the time protesters gathered at the Shaheed Minar sported placards with various statements written on them like ‘killers will be tried on charge of mass killing’ and ‘my brothers are in graves, why the killers are free’.

