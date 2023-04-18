Bizarre night of pain and sufferings on the hottest day

It was the night of "Nababarsha", an age-old cultural tradition of celebrating the first day of the Bengali calendar. It was also the 22th night of the holy month of Ramadan. Ahead of the biggest religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Nababarsha celebration this year was the beginning of a nationwide festivity.

It was like a fresh start for the people, especially after the long hard days of restrictions and lockdowns due to the pandemic. In Bengali culture too, it is believed that starting the year well will ensure a good year overall and people try to spend the Nababarsha in the best possible way.

However, the residents of Block-A of the Nabodoy Housing in the capital’s Mohammadpur area had a completely different experience altogether on the night of the first day of the Bengali year. For them, it was a bizarre night full of sufferings and being 'boiled' in darkness due to a power cut that lasted almost seven hours on the day that also recorded the highest ever temperature in Dhaka in 54 years. Amid this searing heat, the power cut appeared as a nightmare to the people in the area as they couldn’t sleep, couldn’t have a proper Sahri and had to pass the night under the sky.