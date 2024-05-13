Haider Akbar Khan Rono given guard of honour at Shaheed Minar
Marxist ideologue, Communist Party of Bangladesh’s (CPB) advisor and valiant freedom fighter Haider Akbar Khan Rono has been given guard of honor.
His body has been kept at the central Shaheed Minar to pay respects.
Rono was given guard of honour at the shaheed minar at around 11:30am.
Earlier, the body of this seasoned politician was taken to Mukti Bhaban, CPB’s central office, in the city’s Paltan. The party paid respects to his body there.
Awami League, BNP, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD), Gano Songskriti Front, Bangladesh Trade Union Center (TUC), Ganajagaran Mancha, Ganasamhati Andolon, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and different other political and social organisations will pay respect to him.
Rono’s namaz e janaza will be held at Dhaka University central mosque and he will be laid to rest at Banani graveyard.
CPB is mourning the death of Rono across the country. The party has hoisted party and national flags at half mast in the offices.
The veteran leftist leader breathed his last while receiving treatment at a private clinic in the city.
A Marxist theorist, Haider Akbar Khan Rono was the general secretary of the East Pakistan Students Union. He was one of the leading organisers and leaders of the Liberation War in 1971. He also authored several books.
Rono left the Workers Party of Bangladesh over ideological differences and joined CPB in 2010. He became a presidium member of CPB in 2012 before elevating to advisor.
Rono was born on 31 August 1942 in Calcutta, Bengal Presidency, British India (now Kolkata). His ancestral home is in Borashula village in Narail.