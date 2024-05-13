Haider Akbar Khan Rono given guard of honour at Shaheed Minar

Marxist ideologue, Communist Party of Bangladesh’s (CPB) advisor and valiant freedom fighter Haider Akbar Khan Rono has been given guard of honor.

His body has been kept at the central Shaheed Minar to pay respects.

Rono was given guard of honour at the shaheed minar at around 11:30am.

Earlier, the body of this seasoned politician was taken to Mukti Bhaban, CPB’s central office, in the city’s Paltan. The party paid respects to his body there.

Awami League, BNP, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD), Gano Songskriti Front, Bangladesh Trade Union Center (TUC), Ganajagaran Mancha, Ganasamhati Andolon, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and different other political and social organisations will pay respect to him.