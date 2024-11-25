Govt urges students not to get involved in clashes

The government has called upon students to remain calm and not to get involved in any clash.

"If any instigation is found behind such clashes, strict action will be taken," Chief Adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said today in the wake of clashes that occurred among students of several colleges in Dhaka city.

Talking to BSS, he said the government is monitoring the recent clashes that took place in several educational institutions.

"We urge students to remain calm and not to get involved in any kind of clash," the press secretary said.