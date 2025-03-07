Asif Mahmud brings out detained worker from police custody

Asif Mahmud visited the Detective Branch (DB) office of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on the Minto Road on Friday afternoon and brought the detained worker out of custody. Later, he took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at the hospital, Asif Mahmud said the army men detained Arman as a suspect and handed him over to the DB police. On information, he went to the office to facilitate his release and took him to the hospital for treatment.