Asif Mahmud brings out detained worker from police custody
Interim government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has facilitated the release of a detained individual following police actions on a procession of banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir in the capital’s Paltan area.
The detainee – Arman Ali, 40 – claimed himself to be an employee of a wholesale shop in Karwan Bazar.
Asif Mahmud visited the Detective Branch (DB) office of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on the Minto Road on Friday afternoon and brought the detained worker out of custody. Later, he took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at the hospital, Asif Mahmud said the army men detained Arman as a suspect and handed him over to the DB police. On information, he went to the office to facilitate his release and took him to the hospital for treatment.
Earlier, the police fired tear gas shells and exploded sound grenades to disperse the banned outfit’s procession after the Jum’a prayer. Law enforcement members detained some people from the spot and took them to the DB office.
Arman told Prothom Alo that he works at a wholesale shop in Karwan Bazar and resides near the Fakirapool water tank. When he was on his way home, members of Hizb ut-Tahrir beat him up in the Paltan area. Later, law enforcement agencies detained him.
However, a video clip circulating online showed police officers beating a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Arman joining the law enforcement.