Metrorail service resumed after two hours

The operations of metrorail service have been halted due to “technical glitch” from 9:30 am Wednesday.

Many people were seen waiting in queue to buy tickets at Uttara North (Diabari) station. But selling of tickets remained halted.

DMTCL Director (Operations) Nasir Uddin informed Prothom Alo that they suspected something had fallen onto the electric line, causing a disruption in the conduction of electricity. He said their workers were walking along the rail tracks to find out the problem. The service will resume once they identify the issue and repair it, Nasir Uddin added.