EC sends election officer on forced retirement

The election commission has sent Faridpur region election officer Mostafa Faruk into forced retirement without showing any specific reason.

The commission on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regard. However, no specific reason has been mentioned in the notification.

According to the notification signed by EC secretariat's secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Mostafa Faruk has been sent on forced retirement in public interest in line with the section 45 of the 'Public Service Act, 2018'.